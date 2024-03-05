Detectives Continuing Investigation into Saturday Night Shooting in Raceland

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced detectives are investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday night in Raceland that resulted in one man being injured. The incident occurred near the intersection of LA Highway 308 and LA Highway 182 in Raceland. No arrests have been made.

At around 10:20 p.m., deputies responded to a report of shots fired in the aforementioned area of Raceland. When deputies arrived, they found a 20-year-old man had suffered gunshot wounds. He was transported to a hospital where he remains in stable condition.

Anyone who may have any information helpful in solving this crime is asked to submit a tip anonymously through Bayou Region Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-743-7433, online at CrimeStoppersBR.org, or through the Bayou Tips app on mobile devices. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.