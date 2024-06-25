Detectives Investigating Early Sunday Morning Shooting in Bayou Blue

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced detectives are investigating a weekend shooting in Bayou Blue that left one person injured.

At around 2 a.m. on Sunday, June 23, 2024, deputies received reports of gunshots in the area of Palmisano Drive in Bayou Blue. Deputies then received a report that a woman in her 30s had suffered a gunshot wound to the leg. The wound was not life-threatening. Through investigation, deputies learned the suspected shooter was a white male with tattoos on his chest, neck and arms. He is believed to be a resident of Bayou Blue.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to submit a tip anonymously to Bayou Region Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-743-7433, online at CrimeStoppersBR.org, or via the Bayou Tips app on mobile devices. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.00 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.