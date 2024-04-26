Detectives Investigating Friday Afternoon Shooting in Raceland

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced detectives are investigating a shooting that occurred shortly after noon on Friday, April 26, 2024, in the area of Ayo Street in Raceland. The shooting involved two vehicles. No injuries were reported.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to submit a tip anonymously to Bayou Region Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-743-7433, online at CrimeStoppersBR.org, or via the Bayou Tips app on mobile devices. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.00 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.

Shortly after the incident, several schools in the Raceland area were placed on lockdown for a short time out of an abundance of caution.