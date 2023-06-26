Detectives Investigating Monday Evening Shooting in Galliano

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced detectives are investigating a shooting that occurred Monday evening which left one man injured. One man is in custody in connection with the shooting.

Shortly after 8:15 p.m. on June 26, 2023, deputies responded to a reported shooting at a trailer park in the 17000 block of LA Highway 3235 in Galliano. When deputies arrived, they found a 27-year-old man had been shot in the torso. The victim was initially taken to Lady of the Sea General Hospital and later airlifted to University Medical Center in New Orleans with injuries that are not life-threatening.

A 38-year-old man was immediately taken into custody at the scene in connection with the shooting. More information will be made available as the investigation continues.