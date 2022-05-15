Detectives Investigating Overnight ATV Theft and Shooting in Thibodaux

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced detectives are investigating a shooting incident and theft of an ATV in Thibodaux early Sunday morning.

Just after 3:15 a.m. on May 15, 2022, deputies received a call from a man reporting an ATV had been stolen from a residence on Lee Drive in Thibodaux. The ATV owner and a family member began driving around the area nearby to search for the stolen ATV. They located it at the intersection of Robert Street and Park Drive where they noticed a man hiding behind a tree. As they approached him, he fired several shots at them. They retreated to their vehicle, but one of the men was shot in the shoulder. He was later transported to University Medical Center in New Orleans with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

Detectives are investigating the ATV theft and shooting and are asking for the public’s help on this case. Anyone with information on this incident can submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433, online at CrimeStoppersBR.org, or through the Bayou Tips app on mobile devices. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.

If you believe you have been the victim of a theft or burglary in this area, please contact the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 532-2808. If you believe you have surveillance video concerning this specific incident, contact (985) 413-4498.