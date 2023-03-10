Detectives Investigating Series of Burglaries at Galliano Boat Storage Facility

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced a reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the persons responsible for burglaries at a boat storage facility in Galliano. There were three separate burglaries at the facility during daytime hours.

One instance involved what appeared to be a middle-aged white man and two other subjects who could possibly be juvenile girls who were traveling in a dark gray or blue Lincoln sedan. The man returned four days later in a dark gray Mitsubishi sedan with a woman. Another incident involved two females, who appeared to be middle-aged, traveling in a white Ford F250 4×4 truck pulling a trailer. Thousands of dollars in sheet metal were stolen during these incidents, and some property was also damaged.

Detectives are asking for the public’s help to solve this case. Anyone who can identify this man, or anyone with any knowledge of this incident, is asked to submit a tip anonymously through Bayou Region Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-743-7433, online at CrimeStoppersBR.org, or through the Bayou Tips app on mobile devices. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.