Detectives Investigating Shooting in Marydale Community

Sheriff Craig Webre announced detectives are currently investigating a shooting that occurred on Carol Street in the Marydale community in Thibodaux Monday evening. A woman was shot as a result of the incident which took place shortly before 8 p.m. on March 4, 2024.

More information will be made public as the investigation continues.

Meanwhile, anyone with any information about this incident is asked to submit a tip to Bayou Region Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-743-7433, online at CrimeStoppersBR.org, or through the Bayou Tips app on mobile devices. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.