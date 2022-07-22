Detectives investigating shooting in Marydale community

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced detectives are investigating a shooting incident that occurred Thursday night and left two people injured. The shooting occurred in the Marydale community in Thibodaux.

Shortly after 9:30 p.m., deputies responded to a reported shooting on Ridgeway Street in Thibodaux. Deputies found two men had been shot, a 20-year-old and a 56-year-old man. Through investigation, they learned the younger man was walking on the street and the older man was riding a bike when a car pulled up near them and individuals from the car began shooting. The younger victim was shot in the back while the older victim was shot in the foot. Both were transported to hospitals and treated for their injuries. Neither of the injuries are considered to be life-threatening.

The investigation into this shooting incident is continuing. Anyone with any knowledge of this incident can submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433, online at CrimeStoppersBR.org, or through the Bayou Tips app on mobile devices. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.