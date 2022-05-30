Detectives Investigating the Shooting Death of a Bayou Blue Man

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced detectives are investigating a shooting incident that resulted in the death of a Bayou Blue man on Sunday. Brandon Bradley, 43, died as a result of his injuries sustained in the shooting.

Just after 3:45 p.m. on May 29, 2022, deputies from the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office and Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office, as well as troopers from Louisiana State Police, responded to a report of a man being shot in Bayou Blue. The incident occurred inside a small camper in the 200 block of Lake Long Drive. Some citizens who were nearby, as well as volunteer firefighters, were already on the scene attempting life-saving measures until EMTs arrived. Bradley had suffered what appeared to be a single gunshot wound to the chest, and he died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

The initial investigation revealed that a domestic argument led to Bradley being shot. The investigation into this incident is continuing.