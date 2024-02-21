Detectives Investigating Tuesday Evening Shooting in Thibodaux

Lawmakers vote to allow citizens to carry permitless, concealed guns
February 21, 2024
LaDOTD announces three closures impacting Terrebonne Parish
February 21, 2024
Lawmakers vote to allow citizens to carry permitless, concealed guns
February 21, 2024
LaDOTD announces three closures impacting Terrebonne Parish
February 21, 2024

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced a shooting occurred in Thibodaux on Tuesday which injured a teenage boy. Detectives are asking the public for help in the investigation.


 

Just before 6 p.m. on February 20, 2024, deputies responded to a 911 call regarding a shooting that took place on Karla Drive in Thibodaux. The teenage victim drove himself to a local hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The victim was reportedly shot while driving on the street.

 

Anyone who may have any information helpful in solving this crime is asked to submit a tip anonymously through Bayou Region Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-743-7433, online at CrimeStoppersBR.org, or through the Bayou Tips app on mobile devices. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.

Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office - Press Release
Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office - Press Release

Related posts

February 20, 2024

TPSO shares 2024 Mardi Gras Stats

Read more