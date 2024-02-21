Detectives Investigating Tuesday Evening Shooting in Thibodaux

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced a shooting occurred in Thibodaux on Tuesday which injured a teenage boy. Detectives are asking the public for help in the investigation.

Just before 6 p.m. on February 20, 2024, deputies responded to a 911 call regarding a shooting that took place on Karla Drive in Thibodaux. The teenage victim drove himself to a local hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The victim was reportedly shot while driving on the street.

Anyone who may have any information helpful in solving this crime is asked to submit a tip anonymously through Bayou Region Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-743-7433, online at CrimeStoppersBR.org, or through the Bayou Tips app on mobile devices. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.