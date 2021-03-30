Detectives investigating two afternoon shootings in Raceland

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced detectives are investigating a pair of shooting incidents that recently occurred in Raceland. No injuries were reported. One of the incidents occurred on Sunday afternoon, and the other occurred on Monday.

At around 3:20 p.m. on March 28, 2021, deputies responded to a call of several shots fired in the area of Samuel Tilden Street in the Alidore community in Raceland. Several bullet casings from at least two firearms were found at the scene. One vehicle was struck by a single round, but no injuries were reported. Through investigation, detectives learned that two men were reportedly arguing prior to the shots being heard.

Then, at 3:45 p.m. on March 29, 2021, deputies responded to another call of shots fired. This time, detectives found bullet casings in the 200 block of St. Louis Street and in the 100 block of St. Phillip Street. No injuries were reported in this incident either, but another vehicle was struck by rounds, as well as a residence.

Detectives are continuing their investigations into both incidents. Anyone with any knowledge of either shooting incident is asked to submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org. Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers via the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office mobile app. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.