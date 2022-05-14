Detectives Make Arrest in Thursday Night Murder of Bayou Blue Man

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced a Houma man has been arrested for murder in the shooting death of a Bayou Blue man on Thursday night. Earl Verdin, 22, has been charged with Second Degree Murder in the death of Chad Daigle, 57, of Bayou Blue.

At around 10:35 p.m. on May 12, 2022, deputies were called to a bar in Bayou Blue in reference to a disturbance. Approximately 35 minutes after deputies arrived on the scene and were investigating the disturbance, they received another call of gunshots fired in the area of the intersection of Meadowland Drive and Bayou Blue Road. They learned Daigle had been shot in the torso just outside his residence. He then walked back into his residence, collapsed, and was later pronounced dead.

Through investigation, detectives learned Verdin had confronted Daigle at his home regarding an earlier altercation at one of the bars. Daigle reportedly told Verdin to get off his property. Then, Daigle fired the shotgun into the ground. Verdin, who was armed with a handgun, then fired several rounds at Daigle, striking him.

Verdin turned himself in to investigators early Friday morning. Following questioning, he was arrested and booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in Thibodaux. He was charged with Second Degree Murder and Possession of a Firearm by a Person Convicted of Domestic Abuse Battery. Bail is set at $1.05 million.