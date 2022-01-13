Detectives Seek to Identify Truck Owner in Stolen ATV Investigation

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre is asking the public to help identify the owner of a vehicle who is wanted for questioning in reference to a stolen ATV in Raceland.

On January 12, 2022, deputies responded to a report of a stolen ATV in the 3100 block of LA Highway 1 in Raceland. The ATV is a camouflage 2012 Can-am Outlander 800 with an orange lift kit and black and chrome wheels. It was stolen from a shed overnight. Surveillance cameras captured a white pickup truck with a trailer backing onto the property just before 2 a.m. on Wednesday. The vehicle is later seen leaving the property headed toward Thibodaux on LA Highway 1. The driver of the vehicle appears to be a white male. Investigators believe the truck was also involved in other thefts around that time frame.

Investigators are asking for assistance from anyone who may recognize this vehicle and knows the owner or the vehicle’s location. Tips can be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433, online at CrimeStoppersBR.org, or through the Bayou Tips app on mobile devices. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.