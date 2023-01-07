Detectives Seeking Fugitive Wanted in Three Parishes

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre is asking the public to be on the lookout for a man wanted in three parishes including Lafourche. Malik Williams, 19, of Houma should be considered armed and dangerous.

On January 5, 2023, detectives investigated the theft of a vehicle and a series of vehicle burglaries in Raceland. All the incidents took place in the 4000 blocks of LA Highway 1 and LA Highway 308 in Raceland. Through investigation, detectives developed Malik Williams as a suspect in these crimes and obtained a warrant for his arrest.

Williams is also wanted for failing to appear in court for an armed robbery charge in East Baton Rouge Parish, as well as a vehicle burglary in Ouachita Parish.

Anyone who sees the suspect or knows his whereabouts should not approach him. Instead, submit a tip anonymously to Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433, online at CrimeStoppersBR.org, or via the Bayou Tips app on mobile devices. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.00 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.