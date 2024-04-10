Detectives Seeking Shooter for Attempted Murder and Other Charges

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced detectives are searching for a man wanted in connection with a shooting incident in Galliano last month. Kevion Harrison, 21, of Gray is wanted for several charges including attempted murder.

At around 10:30 p.m. on March 21, 2024, deputies learned several shots were fired at a van in the Galliano area. Deputies found several bullet holes along the rear and passenger side of the van. The incident is believed to have occurred around the area of West 147th Street, and there were no injuries in the shooting.

Through investigation, Harrison was developed as a suspect in the shooting. Investigators learned Harrison was allegedly targeting specific passengers in the van that were known to him. They obtained warrants for Harrison’s arrest for charges including attempted second degree murder, aggravated assault with a firearm, illegal discharge of a firearm, aggravated criminal damage to property, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon with a bail amount totaling $1.2 million. He is also the primary suspect in other violent offense investigations.

Kevion Harrison should be considered to be armed and dangerous. He is believed to possibly be in the Houma area. Anyone who sees him or knows his whereabouts should not approach him. Instead, submit a tip anonymously to Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433, online at CrimeStoppersBR.org, or via the Bayou Tips app on mobile devices. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.00 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.