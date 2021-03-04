Detectives Seeking Shoplifter at Cut Off Hardware Store; Reward Offered for Information Leading to Arrest

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced a reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in an investigation into a shoplifting theft at a hardware store in Cut Off.

On March 1, 2021, detectives began investigating the complaint after the store manager noticed an instance of shoplifting on surveillance footage from January 27, 2021. In the video, a white male subject places tool parts in his pocket without paying for them. He then left the area in a late model black Chevrolet Silverado.

Anyone who can identify this man or anyone with any other information on this crime is asked to submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org. Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers through the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office mobile app. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.