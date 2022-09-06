Domestic disturbance call leads to suspect firing at officers, who fired back, according to State Police

On September 6, 2022, at approximately 12:30 a.m., detectives assigned to the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations were called to investigate a shooting incident involving the Houma Police Department.

On September 5, 2022, at approximately 8:30 p.m., the Houma Police Department received a call regarding an armed individual involved in a domestic disturbance at a residence in the 200 block of Polk Street. Shortly after arrival, responding Houma Police Department officers were fired upon by a subject at the residence. This resulted in three of the officers discharging their service weapons.

The subject, who was later identified as 51-year-old Gary Vanleuven of Houma, returned into the residence and barricaded himself. Members of the Houma Police Department S.W.A.T. and Negotiation teams arrived on the scene and attempted to have Vanleuven exit the residence. After a lengthy standoff, Vanleuven surrendered revealing he had been injured by the gunfire from the initial responding officers.

Vanleuven was transported to an out of area hospital for treatment. No law enforcement personnel were injured during the incident.

Louisiana State Police is the lead investigating agency into this officer-involved shooting and the scene is being processed by the Louisiana State Police Crime Laboratory. The investigation remains active and ongoing. Further information will be released as it becomes available.