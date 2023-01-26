Domestic Violence Offender Found Guilty of Attempted Murder

Lafourche Parish District Attorney Kristine Russell announced that a Lockport man charged with Attempted 2nd Degree Murder and Domestic Abuse Battery 3rd Offense was convicted as charged by a Lafourche Parish jury on Wednesday, January 25th, 2023 after a three-day trial.

Manuel Meek, 49, and the victim had an on-again, off-again relationship for many years; at one point marrying in the late 1990s. Throughout their relationship, Meek was abusive, being convicted of Domestic Abuse Battery on two previous occasions.

“There was a progressive history of abuse towards the victim that culminated in the abuser trying to take her life,” said Assistant District Attorney Shaun George, who prosecuted the case along with Assistant District Attorney Allie Fournet.

George continued, “Those in abusive relationships often feel stuck and need help getting out. This conviction shows that those who commit domestic violence can, and will, be held accountable. Today, the power was taken from her abuser.”

The jury deliberated for approximately two hours before returning a unanimous guilty verdict.

The Honorable F. Hugh Larose presided over the trial, and ordered that Meek be remanded into state custody pending his formal sentencing date.

Manual Meek faces a possible sentence of up to 53 years at the Louisiana Department of Corrections.