Drive-By Shooting on Halloween in Thibodaux Under Investigation

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced detectives are investigating a drive-by shooting that occurred on Halloween night in Thibodaux. One man suffered injuries in the shooting which were not life-threatening.

Just after 10 p.m. on October 31, 2020, the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office received calls about shots having been fired on Karla Drive in Thibodaux. A man in his 40s was struck in the arm and hip and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. His injuries were not life-threatening. Two vehicles were also damaged in the incident.

Deputies learned the victim was standing in his driveway with other individuals when a vehicle passed by. Several shots were fired from occupants of the vehicle.

No arrests have been made yet in this incident. As this investigation continues, Sheriff Webre is asking for the public’s help on this case. Anyone with information on this crime is asked to submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org. Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers through the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office mobile app. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.