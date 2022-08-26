Driver Arrested Following Fatal Hit-and-Run Crash with Pedestrian

On August 25, 2022, shortly before 9:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop C was notified of a serious injury hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian on Louisiana Highway 182 just east of Louisiana Highway 316. The crash ultimately claimed the life of a pedestrian whose name is being withheld pending notification to next of kin.

The preliminary investigation revealed 34-year-old Damion Jones of Gray was traveling east on LA Hwy 182 in a 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe. For reason still under investigation, the pedestrian was walking in the roadway of LA Hwy 182 when he was struck by Jones. After striking the pedestrian Jones left the scene.

The pedestrian was transported to an out of area hospital where they later died due to their injuries.

A short time later both the Chevrolet and Jones were located at a residence in Gray where he admitted to driving the vehicle. Jones was transported to LSP Troop C where he voluntarily submitted to being tested for impairment and was determined not to be.

Jones was booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex on the charge of hit-and-run driving with death. This crash remains under investigation.

Pedestrians should maintain a heightened level of awareness while walking near a road. Precautions such as avoiding distractions, not walking too close to the roadway, walking against the flow of traffic, wearing reflective or brightly colored clothing, and ensuring the roadway is clear of approaching traffic before crossing can prevent most pedestrian-related crashes. Motorists should also make good decisions while operating motor vehicles. Never drive while impaired, fatigued, or distracted.

Troop C has investigated 32 fatal crashes resulting in 36 deaths in 2022.