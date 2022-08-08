Driver Arrested for Vehicular Homicide, Other Charges Following Fatal Lafourche Parish Crash

On August 5, 2022, 20-year-old Jaquan-Maleek Hebert of Golden Meadow was arrested on charges related to a fatality crash that claimed the life of 43-year-old Michael Guill.

Following the July 11, 2022, fatal crash, Troopers worked to determine who was driving the GMC truck. The investigation found significant evidence placing Hebert as the driver at the time of the crash. A breathalyzer sample collected from Hebert the morning of the crash also showed a blood alcohol concentration over the legal limit. Hebert eventually confessed to being behind the wheel.

Troopers obtained an arrest warrant for Hebert and booked him into the Lafourche Parish Detention Center on the charges of vehicular homicide, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, felony hit and run driving, establishing of speed zones, careless operation, operating a vehicle while license is suspended, safety belt use, secretary to require periodical vehicle inspection, violations of registration provisions, security (motor vehicle liability insurance) required, and owner to secure registration.

