Driver Charged with Vehicular Homicide in Fatal Lafourche Parish Crash

Shortly after 11:00 p.m. on November 19, 2020, Troop C began investigating a single-vehicle fatality crash on LA 308 near East 109th Street. The crash took the life of 24-year-old Eduin Castillo Calderon of Larose.

The preliminary investigation revealed Calderon was the front seat passenger in a 2003 Toyota Highlander. It was being driven southbound on LA 308 by 27-year-old Beatriz Torres, also of Larose. Torres ran off of the roadway to the right then she overcorrected to the left. Her vehicle crossed LA 308 and ran off of the roadway to the left where it struck a utility pole.

Calderon suffered serious injuries and was transported to an area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Torres suffered minor injuries and was treated at a local hospital. Both Calderon and Torres were properly restrained during the crash.

Alcohol use is suspected to be a factor in the crash on the part of Torres. She submitted a blood sample and the test results are pending. Torres was booked into the Lafourche Parish Detention Center on charges of vehicular homicide, careless operation, and no driver’s license.

Time and time again, Troopers witness preventable motor vehicle crashes. Impairment and lack of seat belt usage are primary causes of crashes across the state of Louisiana. Nearly half of the fatal crashes in Louisiana are caused by impaired drivers. Louisiana State Police urge motorists to have a plan in place that includes a designated driver. Please choose to not drive impaired or ride with an impaired driver, and always buckle up.

Troop C has investigated 27 fatal crashes resulting in 29 deaths in 2020.