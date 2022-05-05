Driver Charged with Vehicular Homicide in Thibodaux Crash that Killed Pregnant Woman

On May 5, 2022, Mark Dyer Jr. was arrested on charges related to a fatality crash that claimed the life of 20-year-old Emily Ledet.

Toxicology samples collected from Dyer revealed a blood alcohol concentration over the legal limit. After obtaining an arrest warrant, Troopers booked Dyer into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex for Vehicular Homicide, six counts of First Degree Vehicular Negligent Injuring, DWI 1st Offense, Reckless Operation of a Vehicle, Establishing of Speed Zones, and Safety Belt Use.

This is an active investigation and further information will be released when it becomes available. Troopers are asking that anyone who may have witnessed or has any additional information regarding this crash to please contact Louisiana State Police Troop C at 985-857-3680.

The original press release can be found here: https://www.houmatimes.com/news/one-dead-in-two-vehicle-crash-impairment-suspected-in-both-drivers/