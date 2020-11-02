Dularge woman arrested for battery following victim being struck with a machete

Sheriff Tim Soignet reports that on Sunday, Nov. 1 at about 4:42 p.m. Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of an incident involving a cutting on the 2900 block of Bayou Dularge Road.

Deputies and detectives began an investigation and determined that a dispute had ensued between two women who are known to each other. The victim was struck in the head with a machete and transported to a local hospital, where she was treated for a laceration and later released.

Josie Lynn Valinsky, 35, of Dularge was booked at the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex for Aggravated Second Degree Battery and an outstanding warrant for failure to appear in court. Her bonds have been set at $7500.00.