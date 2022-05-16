Eight arrested in Terrebonne Parish narcotics investigation; two still wanted

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced that a long-term narcotics-based investigation has resulted in the arrest of eight Terrebonne Parish residents, as a result of multiple search warrants that were conducted throughout Terrebonne Parish.

Over several months, Agents with Terrebonne Parish Narcotics Division, with the assistance of Louisiana State Police Criminal Investigations, uncovered a Drug Trafficking organization. Agents learned that suspects Jake Casey, 22 of Houma, Michael Marcel, 25 of Houma, and Deante Adams, 24 of Houma, were involved in importing illegal narcotics into Terrebonne Parish. Agents estimate the group received and sold hundreds of pounds of Marijuana and THC products from California. Agents are still actively calculating the organization’s profits.

During the early stages of the investigation, agents uncovered a stockpile of 45 weapons, approximately 10,000 rounds of live ammunition, and over 400 CDS prescription pills, after a search in the home of Michael Marcel, Deante Adams, and Brian Marcel, the father of Michael Marcel. The supply of weapons also revealed multiple illegally modified weapons. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms (ATF) assisted agents in identifying the illegally modified weapons.

On May 3, 2022, agents with the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division, Louisiana State Police Criminal Investigations, Lafourche Parish Narcotics division, Houma Police Department Narcotics division, and the Department of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) executed multiple search warrants at several locations throughout Terrebonne Parish locating additional firearms, Marijuana, and an assortment of firearm parts used to illegally modify weapons.

As a result of the operation, eight Terrebonne residents were arrested and booked into the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex on criminal charges stemming from the investigation.

Jake Anthony Casey, 22 of Houma, was arrested on charges of Drug Racketeering, Conspiracy to Distribute CDS I, Money Laundering and Possession with the intent to distribute Marijuana and is currently incarcerated on a $1,350,000 million dollar bond.

Michael Edward Marcel, 25 of Houma, was arrested on charges of Drug Racketeering, Conspiracy to Distribute CDS I, Money Laundering, Improper Handling Machine Guns, Possession with the intent to distribute Marijuana, and is currently incarcerated on a $2,000,000 dollar bond.

Deante Christopher Adams, 24 of Houma, was arrested on charges of Drug Racketeering, Conspiracy to Distribute CDS I, Money Laundering, Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and is currently incarcerated on a $1,750,000 dollar bond.

Brian Marcel, 52 of Houma, was arrested on charges of Improper Handling Machine Guns, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Schedule II CDS, Possession of Schedule IV CDS, Possession with the intent to distribute of Schedule IV CDS, Possession with the intent to distribute of Schedule II CDS, Possession with the intent to distribute of Schedule II CDS, Possession of Legend Drug medications, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and is currently incarcerated on a $450,000 dollar bond.

Daveyon Smith Jr, 21 of Houma, was arrested on charges of Conspiracy to Distribute CDS I, Money Laundering, and Possession with the intent to distribute Marijuana, and is currently incarcerated on a $1,000,000 dollar bond.

Christina Smith, 24 of Houma, and Daveyon Smith Sr, 47 of Houma, were arrested for charges of Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of a CDS in the presence of a juvenile. Danae Marcel, 51 of Houma, was also arrested for Possession of Marijuana.

Agents have reported that approximately 50 firearms, several with fully automatic gun components, 10,000 live rounds of ammunition, over 1.5 pounds of marijuana/THC products, over 400 CDS prescription pills, and $14,000 in US Currency, have been recovered because of this operation.

Agents are still actively seeking Gary Percy, 69 of Houma, and Jana Theresa Adams, 43 of Houma, who are wanted in connection with this investigation, and remain at large. Sheriff Tim Soignet is urging anyone with information to contact the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985)876-2500, or the information can be reported anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region at 1-800-743-7433, online at CrimeStoppersBR.org, or via the Bayou Tips app on mobile devices.

Sheriff Tim Soignet would like to personally commend the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics division, Louisiana State Police Criminal Investigations, Lafourche Parish Narcotics division, Houma Police Department Narcotics division, the Department of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms (ATF) for the outstanding job attributed to this investigation, as well as their tireless effort to ridding the communities of South Louisiana of dangerous drug activity, and those who seek to benefit from the victimization of our communities.