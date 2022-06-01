Eight arrested, two wanted in narcotics and gang arrest

Sheriff Tim Soignet announced that the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office has completed an extensive investigation into drug and weapons activity in the Village East subdivision, after receiving numerous complaints from residents in the neighborhood. Sheriff Tim Soignet is pleased to announce that eight Houma residents have been arrested in connection with the investigation, though two offenders have evaded capture.

Over the last several months, Agents of the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division conducted a large-scale operation to target drug activity and weapons violations committed throughout the neighborhood. During the investigation, Agents were able to identify a group of offenders responsible for the activity and linked the offenders to a Violent Criminal Street Gang who identified themselves as the “Cam Gang.” Throughout the investigation, Agents were able to locate information which led to numerous arrest warrants and search warrants being obtained for multiple offenders and several residences in the neighborhood.

On May 27, 2022, agents of the Terrebonne Parish Narcotics Division completed several search warrants on residences within the Village East neighborhood, with the assistance of Louisiana State Police, Homeland Security, Houma Police Department, St Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office, and the Thibodaux Police Department. During the operation, agents were able to seize eight weapons, 75 pills of prescription medications, over six pounds of Marijuana, close to a pound of Heroin, Crack Cocaine, live ammunition, and over $5,500 dollars.

The arrested offenders were booked into the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex:

Malik Okeef Pharr, 24, of Houma was arrested for charges of Drug Racketeering, Criminal Street Gang Activity, Distribution of Heroin, Transactions involving Drug Proceeds, Distribution of CDS in a Drug Free Zone, Possession of CDS with a Juvenile present, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule II CDS, Possession of Firearm in presence of CDS, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Pharr remains jailed on no bond.

Trevon Jamal Tillman, 27, of Houma, was arrested on charges of Drug Racketeering, Criminal Street Gang Activity, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Possession with Intent to

Distribute a Schedule II CDS, Possession of Firearm in presence of CDS, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Tillman remains jailed on no bond.

Hezekiah Jaquan Williams, 23, of Houma, was arrested for charges of Drug Racketeering, Criminal Street Gang Activity, Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin, Obstruction of Justice, Transactions involving Drug Proceeds, and Flight from an officer. Williams remains jailed on no bond.

Michael Ouindele Lewis, 24, of Houma, was arrested on charges of Drug Racketeering, Criminal Street Gang Activity, Resisting an officer, Possession with the Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Schedule II CDS, Illegal Possession of Stolen Firearms, Possession of a Firearm by Convicted Felon, Transactions involving Drug Proceeds, Possession of Synthetic Marijuana, Harboring a Fugitive, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Illegal use of a CDS with a Juvenile present. Lewis remains jailed on $700,000 bond.

Wilfred Paul Sophus, 23, of Houma, was arrested on charges of Drug Racketeering, Criminal Street Gang Activity, Principal to Distribution of Heroin, Possession of a Firearm by Convicted Felon, and Violation of Drug Free Zone. Sophus remains jailed on a $600,000 bond.

Jahiem Jamal Vincent, 21, of Houma, was arrested on charges of Drug Racketeering, Criminal Street Gang Activity, Distribution of Heroin, Transactions involving Drug Proceeds, Violation of a Drug Free Zone, Possession with the Intent to Distribute Heroin, Possession with the Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Schedule II CDS, Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Schedule IV CDS, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Transactions involving Drug Proceeds, and Possession of a Firearm of by Convicted Felon. Vincent remains jailed on a $680,000 bond.

Sarel Joseph Granger, 41, of Houma, was arrested on charges of Possession of Heroin, Distribution of Heroin, Transactions involving Drug Proceeds, Possession of crack Cocaine, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Obstruction of Justice, and Possession of a CDS with a juvenile present. Granger remains jailed on a $230,000 bond.

Andre Jamal Tillman, 26, of Houma, was arrested on outstanding warrants for the charges of Violation of a Protective Order. Tillman remains jailed on a $5,000 bond.

Beljaneke Ladasia Ross, 20, of Houma, was issued a summons on charges of Possession of Marijuana.

The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office is actively seeking the following offenders who are wanted in connection with this investigation:

Justin Pierre Tillman, 23, of Houma, is being sought for outstanding charges of Drug Racketeering, and Criminal Street Gang Activity

Jajuan Melvin Poindexter, 21, of Houma, is being sought for outstanding charges of Attempted First Degree Murder, Drug Racketeering, Criminal Street Gang Activity, Aggravated Obstruction of a Highway of Commerce, Resisting an officer, Obstruction of Justice, Possession with the Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Schedule II CDS, Illegal Possession of Stolen Firearms, Possession of a Firearm by Convicted Felon, Transactions involving Drug Proceeds, Possession of Synthetic Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Illegal use of a CDS with a Juvenile present, and Illegal Carrying of a Firearm in the presence of a CDS.

Sheriff Tim Soignet would like to personally thank the Louisiana State Police, Homeland Security, Houma Police Department, St Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office, and the Thibodaux Police Department for their assistance in this very in-depth investigation. “It truly makes me proud to know that we have such a great working relationship with all of these agencies. Regardless of the agency, men and woman of these departments are constantly answering the call for not only their communities, but for the people of Terrebonne.”