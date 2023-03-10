Elderly man scammed; police seek suspects

Sheriff Tim Soignet is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying two men responsible for a Theft by scamming, that occurred at a local Terrebonne business.

​On March 6, 2023, shortly after 2:30pm, Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to a local business in the 1300 block of Martin Luther King Blvd, in response to a complaint from a local resident. When Deputies arrived, they learned that an elderly resident was confronted by two unknown black male individuals, who claimed to be from a different country, and were in town working with local charities. The male suspects convinced the elderly victim to allow them to drive him to a bank, where he removed a large sum of money, which was taken by the male suspects. The elderly male was returned to his vehicle by the suspects, who fled the area.

​During the course of the investigation, Deputies discovered video surveillance captured images of the offenders responsible, which were provided to authorities.

​Sheriff Soignet asks anyone with information on the identity of the offenders to contact Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Detectives at (985)876-2500 or information can be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433, online at CrimeStoppersBR.org, or through the Bayou Tips app on mobile devices. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.