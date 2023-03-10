Elderly man scammed; police seek suspects

Sheriff Tim Soignet is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying two men responsible for a Theft by scamming, that occurred at a local Terrebonne business.
On March 6, 2023, shortly after 2:30pm, Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to a local business in the 1300 block of Martin Luther King Blvd, in response to a complaint from a local resident. When Deputies arrived, they learned that an elderly resident was confronted by two unknown black male individuals, who claimed to be from a different country, and were in town working with local charities. The male suspects convinced the elderly victim to allow them to drive him to a bank, where he removed a large sum of money, which was taken by the male suspects. The elderly male was returned to his vehicle by the suspects, who fled the area.
During the course of the investigation, Deputies discovered video surveillance captured images of the offenders responsible, which were provided to authorities.
Sheriff Soignet asks anyone with information on the identity of the offenders to contact Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Detectives at (985)876-2500 or information can be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433, online at CrimeStoppersBR.org, or through the Bayou Tips app on mobile devices. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.