Embezzlement Suspect Arrested by TPSO

Sheriff Tim Soignet reports that Terrebonne Parish detectives began an embezzlement investigation in the beginning of February 2022, and have made an arrest after discovering that the companies loss over a half of million dollars.

In early February TPSO detectives received a complaint from a Schriever business owner who owns multiple companies. The owner advised that he recently discovered several discrepancies in the business accounts and the total amount of monies were extremely lower than they should have been.

Detectives were informed that Christina Percle Adams, who was the office manager since 2018, was responsible for managing the business accounts for all of the companies. During this investigation it was discovered that there were large amounts of money missing from every business account. The documents provided show that there were multiple non-related business charges on company credit cards and money transfers which were all for personal use. The illegal transactions consisted of personal vacations, paying vehicle notes, utility bills, buying jewelry and gambling etc.

After further investigation Christina Percle Adams, age 32, of Thibodaux, La. was arrested on February 23, 2022, for theft over $500,000.00. She was released from jail on the same day after posting a $120,000.00 bond.

Before being terminated Adams had been the office manager since 2018 therefore detectives are currently reviewing all documents available from then until earlier this month when the investigation began. This case remains under investigation and detectives are asking for anyone will knowledge of this case to contact TPSO @ (985)876-2500.