Embezzlement Suspect Arrested by TPSO

Despite the Odds Due to Hurricane Ida, Bollinger Shipyards Delivers Cutter
February 24, 2022
Finding the Blessings
February 24, 2022

Sheriff Tim Soignet reports that Terrebonne Parish detectives began an embezzlement investigation in the beginning of February 2022, and have made an arrest after discovering that  the companies loss over a half of million dollars.  

In early February TPSO detectives received a complaint from a Schriever business owner who owns multiple companies. The owner advised that he recently discovered several  discrepancies in the business accounts and the total amount of monies were extremely lower than  they should have been.  

Detectives were informed that Christina Percle Adams, who was the office manager since  2018, was responsible for managing the business accounts for all of the companies. During this investigation it was discovered that there were large amounts of money missing from every  business account. The documents provided show that there were multiple non-related business  charges on company credit cards and money transfers which were all for personal use. The  illegal transactions consisted of personal vacations, paying vehicle notes, utility bills, buying  jewelry and gambling etc. 



After further investigation Christina Percle Adams, age 32, of Thibodaux, La. was  arrested on February 23, 2022, for theft over $500,000.00. She was released from jail on the  same day after posting a $120,000.00 bond.  

Before being terminated Adams had been the office manager since 2018 therefore detectives are currently reviewing all documents available from then until earlier this month  when the investigation began. This case remains under investigation and detectives are asking for  anyone will knowledge of this case to contact TPSO @ (985)876-2500.  

 


STAFF
STAFF

Related posts

February 24, 2022

Overdosing Man Saved by Narcotics Agents, and Raceland Couple Arrested

Read more