Father charged with Negligent Homicide in shooting death of 6-year-old son

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced the father of a six-year-old, who was shot by his brother in February, has been charged with negligent homicide in the incident. Davonta Michel Sr., 24, of Raceland has been arrested in connection with the death of his son, six-year-old Davonta “D.J.” Michel Jr.

At 7:45 p.m. on February 22, 2023, a man called 911 and reported a small child had been shot at a residence in the 2000 block of LA Highway 182 in Raceland. The boy, later identified as Michel Jr., became unresponsive. CPR was administered on the scene, and the child was transported by ambulance to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Investigators learned the child and his six-year-old brother found a loaded handgun in a bedroom at the residence and began playing with it. At one point, the firearm discharged, striking Michel Jr. The boys were at the residence with their grandparents at the time of the incident.

Through further investigation, detectives learned the boys found the gun unsecured in their father’s bedroom. Following a full investigation into the incident, detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Michel Sr.

On Monday, March 27, 2023, Michel Sr. turned himself in at the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in Thibodaux. He was booked with negligent homicide. Bail is set at $200,000.