Felon caught on video repeatedly pulling gun on victim

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced the arrest of a convicted felon who allegedly pointed a gun at another man threatening to shoot him. Jason Bailey, 37, of Raceland was arrested shortly after the incident on Monday morning.

Just before 6:45 a.m. on Monday, January 2, 2023, deputies responded to a disturbance in the 600 block of Danos Street after Bailey, a convicted felon, reportedly pointed a gun at another man. Through investigation, deputies learned Bailey had arrived at the victim’s house and had an argument over a dog. Bailey pointed a handgun at the man and threatened to shoot him. The victim slammed the door shut. Bailey then pulled the door open and pointed the gun at the man again. These actions were captured on video.

Bailey was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in Thibodaux. Bail is set at $100,000.