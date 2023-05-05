Final suspect arrested for murder of 16 year old

On May 5th, 2023 the Houma Police Department would like to announce the arrest of the third and final suspect in this investigation.

On this date Anox Smith 18years old surrendered to investigators without incident and was taken into custody and transported to theTerrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex.

I would like to commend our team of investigators that worked tirelessly to resolve this tragic homicide of a 16 year old child. The Houma Police Department would also like to again thank Mr. Jerome Boykin of the NAACP for his assistance in this investigation.

We would also again like to extend our deepest condolences to the family of Sidney Nelson Jr. as they are still morning the death of their loved one.