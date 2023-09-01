Fire at Pointe-Aux-Chenes Home Leads to Drug Arrest

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced the arrest of a Pointe-aux-Chenes man after firefighters found drugs and cash while extinguishing a fire at his residence. Jeremy Leblanc, 37, was arrested at the scene.

On the morning of August 29, 2023, firefighters responded to a fire at Leblanc’s residence on Hope Farm Road in Pointe-aux-Chenes. While extinguishing the fire, they found suspected narcotics in a bedroom. Firefighters notified the Sheriff’s Office, and narcotics agents responded to the scene. Agents obtained a search warrant for the residence and recovered methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and a handgun which was found to have been reported stolen.

Leblanc was arrested and booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in Thibodaux. He was charged with possession of methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia. He was also charged with possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance. He was released on Thursday, August 31 after posting bail in the amount of $57,000.

Citizens are reminded that they can report any drug-related or suspicious activity. Information can be reported directly to the Narcotics Section commander, Lieutenant Adam Dufrene, at (985) 532-4365 or adam-dufrene@lpso.net. Information can also be reported anonymously through Bayou Region Crime Stoppers at 1-800-743-7433, at CrimeStoppersBR.org, or via the Bayou Tips app on mobile devices.