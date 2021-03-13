Five Charged after Narcotics Agents Search Golden Meadow Residence

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced the arrest of Paul Collins, 58, of Golden Meadow and several others after agents executed a search warrant at Collins’ residence.

Narcotics agents had been investigating Paul Collins as a suspect in the distribution of heroin. Through investigation, they obtained an arrest warrant as well as a search warrant for Collins’ residence on East Main Street in Golden Meadow.

On March 11, 2021, agents arrived at the residence to conduct a search. Collins was present along with several others who were detained. During the search, agents located small amounts of methamphetamine, heroin and drug paraphernalia, which were found to belong to Reed Anderton, Taylor Anderton, and Paul Heseltine. Lynzie Lombas, who was also present, was found to have six active warrants for contempt of court.

Paul Heseltine was issued a criminal summons for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. The others were booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in Thibodaux.

Collins was booked on the warrant for Distribution of Heroin, and bail is set at $50,000. Lombas was booked on her active warrants, and bail is set at $10,300.

Reed Anderton was charged with Possession of Methamphetamine and Drug Paraphernalia, and he was booked on two warrants for Contempt of Court. Bail is set at $9,000.

Taylor Anderton was charged with Possession of Heroin and Drug Paraphernalia, and her bail is set at $6,000.