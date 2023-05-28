Five Chauvin residents arrested on multiple narcotics related charges

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of five Chauvin residents on multiple narcotics related charges, in connection with an extensive investigation completed by the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Intelligence Division.

The Terrebonne Parish Criminal Intelligence Division has been investigating concerns of the increasing number of Heroin/Fentanyl related overdoses and overdose deaths, specifically in the southern communities of Terrebonne Parish. The investigation led to a collaboration with the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Detective Division, Louisiana State Police Criminal Investigators Division, and Houma Police Department Narcotics Division, where the trafficking, distributing, and/or use of suspected heroin/fentanyl was examined.

In May of 2023, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Criminal Intelligence Division received credible information in regard to the distributing of suspected heroin, which possibly contained suspected fentanyl, by three specific individuals from the Chauvin area. The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Criminal Intelligence Division continued the investigation, which led to outstanding arrest warrants being secured for Jack Joseph Lyons Sr, 47, Mitchell Allen Lebouef, 39, and Wayne John Domangue, 48, all of Chauvin, La.

On May 24th, 2023, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Criminal Intelligence Division, with the assistance of the TPSO Detective Division and SWAT Team, the Houma Police Department Narcotics Division and CIRT Team, and the Louisiana State Police Criminal Investigators Division, executed search warrants on three separate residences in the Chauvin area, which led to the discovery of illegal narcotics, and the arrest of five people.

During the execution of a search warrant at a residence in the 200 block of Judith Street, Investigators came into contact with Jack Joseph Lyons Sr., 47, Jack Joseph Lyons Jr., 28, and Jennifer Ann Gary, 52, who were taken into custody. Investigators also located close to 500 grams of suspected Heroin/Fentanyl, over 140 prescription pills packaged for street level sale, numerous items of Drug Paraphernalia, and counterfeit money within the residence.

As a result, Jack Joseph Lyons Sr. was arrested for Possession with the intent to distribute a schedule I controlled dangerous substance (suspected heroin/fentanyl), Sale, Distribution, or Possession of legend drug without prescription or order prohibited (7 counts), Resisting an officer w/force or violence, Possession of drug paraphernalia, and Monetary instrument abuse. Lyons Sr. was also arrested for an additional charge of Conspiracy to distribute a schedule II controlled dangerous substance (suspected methamphetamine) linked to the investigation. Lyons Sr. was jailed at the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex, where he remains on a $901,000 total bond by local judges.

Jennifer Ann Gary was arrested for Possession with the intent to distribute a schedule I controlled dangerous substance (suspected heroin/fentanyl), Sale, Distribution, or Possession of legend drug without prescription or order prohibited (7 counts), Possession of drug paraphernalia, and Monetary instrument abuse. Gary was jailed at the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex, where she remains on a $7,500 total bond by local judges.

Jack Joseph Lyons Jr. was arrested on outstanding warrants for Possession of Schedule I CDS (Heroin), and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, in an unrelated case. Lyons Jr. was jailed at the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex, where he remains on a $10,500 total bond by local judges.

During the execution of a search warrant at a residence in the 5000 block of Bayouside Drive, Investigators came into contact with Wayne John Domangue, 48, who was taken into custody. Investigators also located a small amount of suspected Heroin/Fentanyl, and 12 prescription pills packaged for street level sale.

Domangue was arrested for Possession with the intent to distribute a schedule I controlled dangerous substance (suspected heroin/fentanyl), Sale, Distribution, or Possession of legend drug without prescription or order prohibited, as well as outstanding warrants on an unrelated incident. Domangue was arrested on an additional charge of Distribution of a schedule I controlled dangerous substance (suspected heroin/fentanyl), linked to the investigation. Domangue was jailed at the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex, where he remains on a $931,000 total bond by local judges.

During the execution of a search warrant at a residence in the 300 block of Myra Street, Investigators came into contact with Mitchell Allen Lebouef, 39, who was taken into custody. Investigators located no contraband within the residence at the time of the search warrant.

Lebouef was arrested for Possession with the intent to distribute a schedule I controlled dangerous substance (suspected heroin/fentanyl), per warrant, linked to the investigation. Lebouef was jailed at the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex, where he remains on a $750,000 total bond by local judges.

This continues to be an active and ongoing investigation.

Sheriff Soignet would like to commend the efforts of the Criminal Intelligence Division, and special thanks to the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Detective Division, Louisiana State Police Criminal Investigators Division, and the Houma Police Department Narcotics Division for their assistance with the investigation. Sheriff Soignet said, “I’m extremely proud of the work our Investigators and Public Safety partners are doing. I know they continue to enforce the law persistently making the communities of Terrebonne Parish are a safer place for all residents.”

ALL ARRESTED PERSONS ARE PRESUMED INNOCENT UNTIL PROVEN GUILTY