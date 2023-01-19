Five Teens Charged in Vehicle Burglaries in Thibodaux

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced five teens have been charged in connection with vehicle burglaries in the Thibodaux area earlier this week.

During the early morning hours of January 16, 2023, more than a dozen vehicle burglaries occurred in and around Abby Lakes Subdivision and Abbey Heights Subdivision in Thibodaux. Through investigation, detectives developed five juveniles, ages 15 to 17, as suspects in the crimes. Each of them was charged accordingly for the vehicle burglaries.

Most of the stolen items have been recovered including some firearms. Detectives are continuing the investigation in an attempt to recover more stolen property.