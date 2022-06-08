Following pursuit, two men face gun charges in Thibodaux

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced two men face gun charges following a traffic stop in Thibodaux. Danamonte Fulwiley, 18, and Verontae Johnson, 20, both of Thibodaux, were arrested after the incident on Saturday.

At 4 p.m. on June 4, 2022, deputies and narcotics agents attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a car traveling on Ridgefield Road in Thibodaux. The driver of the car, later identified as Fulwiley, refused to stop and began throwing items out of the window. Fulwiley turned right onto Ridgeway Street and ultimately stopped the vehicle in the 200 block of Ridgeway Street. At that time, he and a passenger, later identified as Johnson, exited the car and began running in different directions. Deputies and agents saw both individuals reach into their waistbands for what were believed to be weapons. After a brief pursuit, both were taken into custody. Johnson was found to have been in possession of an AK-47 with the serial number painted over. Fulwiley had been in possession of a handgun which was reported stolen in Terrebonne Parish. Additionally, Fulwiley admitted he had thrown marijuana out of the vehicle prior to stopping.

Both were placed under arrested and booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex. Fulwiley was charged with Flight from an Officer, Resisting an Officer, Illegal Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Illegal Carrying of a Weapon, and Obstruction of Justice. His bail is set at $110,000. Johnson was charged with Possession of a Firearm with an Obliterated Serial Number, Illegal Carrying of a Weapon and Resisting an Officer, and his bail is set at $100,000.