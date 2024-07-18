Former Art Teacher Who Sexually Abused Student Sentenced

Lafourche Parish District Attorney Kristine Russell announced that Ralph Cheramie Jr. was sentenced early Thursday morning, July 18th, following his conviction after a three-day trial in May. The Honorable Christopher Boudreaux handed down the following sentences:

40 years for Molestation of a Juvenile

40 years for Sexual Battery When The Victim Is Under 13

10 years for Indecent Behavior With a Juvenile Under 13

Ralph Cheramie Jr. sexually abused the victim while teaching at a middle school in 2009. Although the former student initially reported the incident to school administrators, an internal investigation yielded little action, and law enforcement was not involved at the time.

The victim, now an adult, decided to come forward again, reporting the incident directly to law enforcement. During the trial, the testimony of another victim of Cheramie’s abuse from years prior was crucial in illustrating Cheramie’s pattern and method of grooming young students for sexual purposes.

Chief of Trials Jason Chatagnier, who prosecuted the case alongside Assistant District Attorney Stephen Schieffler, emphasized the betrayal of trust by Cheramie, who violated the fundamental responsibility teachers have for the safety and well-being of their students.

“When we, as parents, send our children to school, we do so with the belief that those we entrust with their care will keep them safe,” said Chatagnier. “The defendant violated that trust and betrayed educators, parents and most of all – the victims.”

Cheramie’s is set to begin his sentences with the Louisiana Department of Corrections. Cheramie’s sentences are to be served concurrently.

Additional charges are pending against Cheramie in connection with another victim.