Former Jewelry Store Owner Arrested for Felony Theft

Sheriff Craig Webre announced a former jewelry store owner has been charged with felony theft of a former customer. Thomas Birdsall, 64, of Metairie, has been arrested in the investigation, and detectives believe there may be additional victims.

Around the summer of 2021, a local resident brought a watch to Birdsall Jewelry and Gifts for repair. The watch was valued at over $50,000. Birdsall told the resident he would try to repair it himself or send it off for repairs if necessary. Following Hurricane Ida in August 2021, Birdsall removed everything from the store. When the resident asked about the watch, Birdsall claimed he couldn’t remember whether he sent it off for repair. He then ceased all contact with the resident. Following an investigation, detectives obtained a warrant for Birdsall’s arrest.

On May 31, 2024, Birdsall was arrested in Jefferson Parish on the outstanding warrant. He was later transferred to the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex where he was booked with one count of felony theft. On June 8, 2024, Birdsall was released on personal recognizance with the condition of electronic monitoring.

Detectives believe there may be additional victims. Anyone who had brought high-priced jewelry to Birdsall Jewelry and Gifts prior to Hurricane Ida and has not received it back is asked to contact investigators at the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office. Please gather any documents related to the jewelry and the transaction before contacting detectives at (985) 532-4320. You can also send an email to info@lpso.net.