Former Lockport Mayor Arrested for Malfeasance in Office

Sheriff Craig Webre announced the arrest of a former Lockport mayor for falsifying community service reports while in office. Edward Reinhardt, 73, of Lockport was arrested on Tuesday.

Through investigation, deputies learned Reinhardt allegedly falsified community service documents for multiple individuals beginning in 2019. Reinhardt reportedly signed paperwork stating that court-ordered community service hours had been completed for individuals who had not completed all or any of the hours. Following an investigation into the matter, deputies obtained a warrant for Reinhardt’s arrest.

On March 21, 2023, Reinhardt was booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in Thibodaux. He was charged with malfeasance in office. Bail is set at $25,000.