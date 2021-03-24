Former Lockport Middle School Principal Arrested for Sexual Relations with a Teen

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced a Raceland woman has been arrested for having sexual relations with a teenage boy. Ashleigh Landry, 44, was booked on charges on Wednesday. Landry had been employed as the principal at Lockport Middle School, but her employment with the Lafourche Parish School District recently ended.

Earlier this month, juvenile detectives opened an investigation into Landry. Initially, detectives learned Landry had exchanged inappropriate messages with a teenage boy that were sexual in nature.

After obtaining evidence, detectives contacted Landry who agreed to meet. During questioning, she admitted to exchanging inappropriate messages and to having sexual intercourse with the teenager. Following questioning, detectives obtained a warrant for her arrest.

Landry was booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in Thibodaux on Wednesday, March 24. She was charged with Felony Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile. She was subsequently released after posting bail in the amount of $25,000.