Former middle school cafeteria worker charged with 8 counts of indecent behavior with juvenile; met victims at the school, police say

Dawn Marie Baye, a now-former cafeteria worker at Lacache Middle School in Chauvin, has been charged with 10 counts of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile and 8 counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile. According to authorities, Baye met some of her victims at the school.

Terrebonne Parish School District Superintendent Philip Martin confirmed with the Times this morning that Baye is no longer an employee of the district.

From TPSO:

Sheriff Tim Soignet said that after several weeks into an investigation Terrebonne Parish detectives arrested a Chauvin resident for multiple charges of indecent behavior with a juvenile and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.

On April 21, 2021 TPSO received a complaint from a concerned parent of one of the juveniles who’s a victim in this matter. Deputies received information that multiple juveniles had gone to an adult female’s house on several occasions whereas they consumed alcoholic beverages and watched pornography movies; furthermore, that there were sexual encounters. The ages of the boys were between 13 and 16 years of age.

During the investigation, detectives learned that there were sleepovers at the adult female’s residence during the time that these parties occurred. The adult female was identified as Dawn Marie Baye who was a cafeteria worker at a local school where she met some of these victims. Detectives conducted several interviews and the facts of this investigation was very consistent along with recovering information that was shared on social media.

On Friday morning, April 30, 2021, TPSO detectives interviewed Baye at the Sheriff’s Office. After further investigation, Dawn Marie Baye, age 38, of Chauvin, La. was arrested for 10 counts of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile and 8 counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile. Baye was booked into the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex and her bond was set at $50,000.00.

Sheriff Tim Soignet encourages parents to know where their minor children are and whose residence they are going to for a sleepover. Anyone with information concerning this investigation is asked to call the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives, (985)876-2500.