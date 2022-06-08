Former teacher arrested on 99 additional counts of Possession of Child Pornography

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced that a Houma man has been arrested for additional charges stemming from a Child Pornography related investigation.

Eric Ball, 53, of Houma, was originally arrested at his home on June 1, 2022, during a search warrant that was completed by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Special Victim’s Unit (SVU), as part of an ongoing investigation being conducted in coordination with the FBI.

Terrebonne SVU Detectives continued their investigation into the activities of Eric Ball and discovered additional evidence of child pornography related images on electronic devices owned and accessed by Ball.

Shortly after 2pm on June 6, 2022, SVU Detectives arrested Eric Ball for an additional 99 counts of Possession of Pornography involving Juveniles under 13 years of age. Ball was booked into the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex on the charges and was jailed on no bond.

Terrebonne Parish SVU Detectives are still actively working this joint investigation with the assistance of the FBI. Additional information will be released as it becomes available.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call TPSO at (985)876-2500, or information can also be reported anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region at 1-800-743-7433, online at CrimeStoppersBR.org, or via the Bayou Tips app on mobile devices. Tipsters may become eligible for a cash reward up to $1,000.00.

ORIGINAL STORY: https://www.houmatimes.com/crime/houma-teacher-arrested-on-child-pornography-charges/