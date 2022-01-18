Former Terrebonne H.S. coach faces charges of prohibited sexual conduct

Marty Collins, 57, a former coach and teacher, faces a misdemeanor charge of prohibited sexual conduct between and educator and a student.

According to Lt. Travis Theriot with the Houma Police Department, in November of 2021, Collins was charged with one count of Prohibited Sexual Conduct Between an Educator and a Student. The investigation did not uncover any physical contact with the student and it all occurred via telephone over an extended period of time.

According to the Terrebonne School Board’s Personnel Action Report, Collins resigned on 12/06/2021.

Collins was the head coach for the Terrebonne girls’ and boys’ Cross Country teams, served as the school’s Student Activities Coordinator, and taught social studies. He also previously taught at Hahnville High and Vandebilt Catholic.