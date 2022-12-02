Former Terrebonne Sheriff’s Office Employee Arrested for Sexual Involvement with an Inmate

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a former Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office employee after information surfaced of her involvement in a sexual relationship with an inmate being housed with Terrebonne Parish. Angelle Hebert, 27, of Bourg, was arrested on charges in connection with the investigation.

On November 30, 2022, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office (TPSO) Criminal Intelligence Unit Detectives were made aware of a possible sexual relationship between a former staff member and an inmate of the Terrebonne Parish Transitional Work Program. As the information was reviewed, Detectives learned that the former employee resigned from her position with the Sheriff’s Office on September 16, 2022, prior to the discovery of the investigation. During the course of the investigation, it was learned an inmate was sexually involved with Angele Hebert, who at the time of the sexual encounters, was an employee of the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office and was assigned to the Terrebonne Parish Transitional Work Program.

Through further investigation, Detectives uncovered evidence to confirm that the sexual relationship took place at the inmate’s place of employment on at least 2 occasions. Detectives also discovered evidence to support that Hebert and the inmate were communicating through several social media platforms, including Facebook and Snapchat, as well as digital photographs that were sent to the inmate by Hebert which were of a provocative nature.

TPSO Criminal Intelligence Detectives brought the inmate in for questioning who confirmed his involvement in a sexual relationship with Hebert. The inmate also provided details that were corroborated through investigatory findings. The inmate was immediately removed from the Transitional Work Release Program and remanded to the custody of the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex.

TPSO Detectives then conducted an interview with Herbert who also admitted to the sexual encounters with the inmate and admitted to exchanging messages with him. Detectives also confirmed investigative details during the interview with Hebert which were known to authorities.

Hebert was placed under arrest for one count of Malfeasance in Office – Sexual conduct prohibited with persons in the custody and supervision of the Department of Public Safety and Corrections. She was then transported to the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex where she was booked and jailed. At this point, a bond has not been set for the charge.

This continues to be an ongoing investigation and additional details will be released as they become available. Sheriff Tim Soignet would like to commend the work of the Detectives responsible for investigating the incident. Sheriff Soignet said, “This is a very disturbing incident, but no one is above the law. As the leader of the Sheriff’s Office, I take it personally when a member of our team commits offenses which tarnish our oath, our badge, and our dedication to our community. Despite the fact that these cases are not easy to investigate, this type of behavior will not be tolerated within this agency, and I know that our Detectives will do what is needed to bring absolute justice in this case.”