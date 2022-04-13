Four Arrested After Agents Find Meth at Lockport Residence

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced four people have been arrested after agents located methamphetamine at a Lockport residence. Agents arrested Jacee Bergeron, 23, of Mathews, Michael Terrebonne, 38, of Larose, Jennifer Truxillo, 39, of Raceland, Kerry Chauvin, 57, of Lockport.

Through investigation, narcotics agents obtained a search warrant for a residence on Linda Street in Lockport. On April 12, 2022, agents proceeded to the residence to conduct the search. When they arrived, agents encountered several people inside the residence. During the search, agents located several ounces of methamphetamine and items commonly associated with the sale of illegal narcotics. Based on the results of the search, agents arrested Bergeron, Terrebonne, Truxillo, and Chauvin, who were all at the residence.

All four were booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in Thibodaux. Bergeron was charged with two counts of Distribution of Methamphetamine and Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine, and her bail is set at $100,000. Terrebonne was booked on two counts of Distribution of Methamphetamine, and his bail is set at $45,000. Truxillo was charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine, and bail is set at $30,000. Chauvin was charged with Possession of Methamphetamine, and his bail is set at $30,000.

Citizens are reminded that they can report any drug-related or suspicious activity. Information can be reported directly to the Narcotics section commander, Lieutenant Derek Champagne, at (985) 532-4365 or derek-champagne@lpso.net. Information can also be reported anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region at 1-800-743-7433, online at CrimeStoppersBR.org, or via the Bayou Tips app on mobile devices.



