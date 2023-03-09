Four arrested for copper wire theft in Chauvin, Montegut areas

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of four individuals, in connection with a series of copper wire thefts that were recently reported to the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office. The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office (TPSO) Patrol Division began receiving reports of copper wire being stolen from multiple locations in the Chauvin and Montegut area, which led to a detailed investigation.

On March 8, 2023, shortly after 11:00am, the TPSO Patrol Division received an additional report of a theft of copper wire, which occurred in the 5800 block of Bayouside Dr. Through further investigation, Deputies learned of additional information which led to the development of several suspects, which linked an address in the 900 block of Aragon Road, and an address in the 1300 block of Highway 55 to the investigation. Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Detectives were called in to assist the Patrol Division, and search warrants were obtained for both residences. Authorities obtained search warrants for both residences, which led to the discovery of evidence of the crimes at both locations.

During the search warrant on Aragon Road, two suspects were located and brought in for questioning, in addition to the discovery of linked evidence. Ultimately, Sherry Ann Dardar, 32, of Montegut, was arrested on charges of Illegal Possession of Stolen Things (Felony) for her involvement in the investigation, as well several unrelated arrest warrants. Grant Joseph LeBeouf, 27, of Montegut, was arrested on charges of Illegal Possession of Stolen Things (Felony) for his involvement in the investigation, as well several unrelated arrest warrants. Dardar and LeBeouf were later jailed at the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex, where Dardar is being held on a $26,000 bond, and LeBeouf on a $55,500 bond by local judges.

During the course of the investigation, Detectives were able to identify two additional suspects involved in the investigation, who were identified as Jesse Paul Leblanc, 39, of Montegut, and Jason James Verdin Jr., who were both linked to the Highway 55 address.

As Authorities arrived for the search warrant on Highway 55, they came into contact with Jesse Paul Leblanc. As the search warrant continued, Detectives located evidence linking Leblanc to the theft investigation, as well as additional evidence, which led to a secondary search warrant for the residence. Upon completion of the search, Authorities located additional evidence in the form of illegal narcotics, drug paraphernalia, and a firearm. As the search warrant continued, Detectives came into contact with Jason James Verdin Jr., who arrived at the residence. As Detectives continued the investigation, they discovered additional evidence of the crime within the vehicle occupied by Verdin. Leblanc and Verdin were taken into custody and arrested on charges stemming from the investigation.

Jesse Paul Leblanc was jailed at the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex on charges of Illegal Possession of Stolen Things (Felony), Transactions involving proceeds from Drug Offenses, Possession with the Intent to Distribute CDS I, Possession of a CDS IV, Illegal carrying of a weapon in the presence of a CDS, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Leblanc remains jailed on a $75,000 bond by local judges.

Jason James Verdin Jr. was also jailed at the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex on charges of Felony Theft, as well as an unrelated arrest warrant, and remains jailed on a $62,000 bond by local judges.

Sheriff Tim Soignet is pleased with the outstanding work completed by the TPSO Patrol and Investigative Divisions in this investigation, which brought an end to multiple investigations in the Montegut area. Sheriff Soignet said, “These types of cases can be very detailed and I am extremely proud of the men and women of our agency who continuously go above and beyond for the safety of our community.”

ALL ARRESTED PERSONS ARE PRESUMED INNOCENT UNTIL PROVEN GUILTY