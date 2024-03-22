Four Arrested for Stolen Vehicles and Burglaries

On March 12, 2024, the Louisiana State Police Insurance Fraud/Auto Theft Unit New Orleans Field Office (LSP-IFAT-NOFO) received a report from the Thibodaux Police Department (TPD) regarding a series of vehicle burglaries and auto thefts that took place in Lafourche Parish, near Thibodaux. Before seeking assistance from LSP-IFAT-NOFO, TPD and the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office (LPSO) collaborated to track multiple vehicles in the New Orleans area using GPS technology, identifying several suspect addresses.

The investigation revealed that on February 29, 2024, a group of suspects from New Orleans traveled to Lafourche Parish, where they burglarized multiple vehicles and stole two others before returning to New Orleans with the stolen vehicles. Through diligent investigative work, multiple suspects were identified in connection with the vehicle burglaries and thefts.

On March 22, 2024, detectives and Troopers, supported by LSP SWAT, successfully obtained and executed multiple search and arrest warrants at various locations in New Orleans East. This operation resulted in the recovery of two stolen vehicles and the apprehension of four suspects: 21-year-old Jerome Davis, 19-year-old Lindsey Singleton, 19-year-old Jamal Lambert, and 22-year-old Dendre Frelix, all residents of New Orleans. Davis was taken into custody as a fugitive from the Louisiana Department of Corrections for charges of Unlawful Flight to Avoid Prosecution and Illegal Possession of Stolen Property. Singleton was arrested on two counts of Illegal Possession of Stolen Property, while Lambert and Frelix were arrested on one count each of the same.