Four Arrests Made in Two Separate Incidents on Tuesday

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced four individuals were arrested in two separate incidents in Bayou Blue and Gray on Tuesday. Trevonte Walker, 21, of Houma and Lauren Ledet, 19, of Thibodaux were arrested for one incident while Michael Jules, 22, and Javonte Miller, 19, of both of Houma, were arrested for the other.

The first incident occurred just after 9 a.m. on January 24, 2023, on Saint Marie Drive in Bayou Blue. A car was traveling toward Bayou Blue Road while dragging a woman from an open passenger door. The woman fell from the vehicle after being dragged for some distance on the street while the vehicle left the area. Deputies who were in the area responded quickly to the scene and quickly called for an ambulance. Investigators quickly located the vehicle and identified the occupants as Lauren Ledet and Trevonte Walker. Walker was found to have had a bag containing approximately two pounds of marijuana in his possession.

After questioning, both Walker and Lauren were arrested and booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in Thibodaux. Both were charged with aggravated second degree battery. Ledet’s bail is set at $50,000. Walker was additionally charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, and his bail is set at $200,000.

The second incident occurred just before noon at Cypress Court Trailer Park in Gray. A man and woman were reportedly held at gunpoint by two men, later identified as Michael Jules and Javonte Miller. They stole a vehicle and another item. Deputies apprehended the suspects on a traffic stop and both admitted to stealing the vehicle. They were placed under arrest and charges are pending.