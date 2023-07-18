Four charged, one wanted for damaging Houma Skate Park

The Houma Police Department would like to thank the public for their assistance with this investigation as it was instrumental in closing this investigation.

After further investigation five suspects have been identified as the responsible parties for damaging the skate park.

The following suspects have been charged with one count of felony criminal damage to property and one count of criminal trespassing.

-Madison Giroir, 22 years old

-Brice Bolden, 19 years old

-Thorne Ober, 24 years old

-one 16 year old male juvenile that will not be identified because of the age

There is one suspect that has not been located and he is identified as Derek Ober and he is wanted for one count of felony criminal damage to property and criminal trespassing. We are asking that if anyone has information on the location of Derek Ober to please contact the Houma Police Department.