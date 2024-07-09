Four Suspects are Wanted by HPD in relation to Shooting at Thirsty’s Bar

The Houma Police Department is seeking four additional suspects in relation to the shooting that occurred on June 30th, 2024.

Akeem Ross, 32 years old, wanted for three counts of attempted second degree murder and one count of felony illegal use of a weapon.

Sebastian Beck, 24 years old, wanted for three counts of attempted second degree murder and one count of felony illegal use of a weapon.

Adrian Williams, 32 years old, wanted for three counts of attempted second degree murder and one count of felony illegal use of a weapon.

Devon Randell, 34 years old, wanted for three counts of attempted second degree murder and one counts of felony illegal use of a weapon.

This is still an ongoing investigation and further details will be released at a later date and time

Additionally, Dontrelle Robertson, 27 years old, was charged with an additional count of Attempted Second Degree murder and, incarcerated in the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex.

ORIGINAL STORY:

On Sunday, June 30, 2024, at approximately 0130 hours, Officers of the Houma Police Department responded to a shooting at Thirsty’s Bar located at 1301 Barataria. Upon arrival it was learned that numerous gunshots were exchanged at the location.

As officers investigated, they learned that a 49-year-old male victim was struck in the leg while outside of the Courtyard Marriott from a stray bullet. The Houma Police Department was then contacted by a local medical facility as a second 26-year-old male victim had arrived at the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.

The investigation revealed several subjects were involved in an altercation within the bar that continued as they exited into the parking lot. The suspects then went to their cars and multiple suspects armed themselves with firearms. The suspects then exchanged gunfire and fled the area in separate vehicles.

The investigation lead to the identity of one of the suspects Dontrelle Robertson 27 years old, and was later located and arrested him per warrant obtained by Detectives for three counts of attempted 2nd Degree Murder and one count of illegal discharge of a firearm.

Later during the day of June 30th a third 24-year-old male victim arrived at an area hospital with a gunshot to the abdomen and is expected to recover.

All victims are recovering from their injuries as none of the injuries are considered life threatening.

This is still an ongoing investigation, and further details may be released at a later date and time.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Houma Police Department at 985-873-6371 or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.